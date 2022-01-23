Cuban Doll Talks Her Shit & Twerks In The "Don't Talk" Music Video

Cuban Doll is back with more fire. Earlier this weekend, the Dallas-born recording artist shared a new single called "Don't Talk" along with an accompanying music video that sees her twerking in a handful of bold outfits while getting her bars off for the camera.

"Don't talk to me, lil bitch / He ain't gettin' nobody, can't drip like this / My bag too big, my ass too fat / These broke ass bitches don't know to act," the 23-year-old begins, before launching into two minutes and fifteen seconds of what can only be described as "real hot girl shit."

On her Instagram page, Cuban revealed that the barely-there pink outfit covered in Hello Kitty plushies was her personal favourite – particularly the super cool nails that she got to rock along with it, and not to mention her bright pink space buns.

Check out the music video for Cuban Doll's "Don't Talk" above, and let us know what else you hope to see from the rising star throughout the rest of 2022?

