The groping case against Cuba Gooding Jr. has grown into something much bigger since a second woman has come forward to accuse the actor of forcible touching. Cuba has since denied all accusations even though a video shows the actor grabbing the accuser's thigh and breast while his girlfriend sat next to him.

Claudia Oshry, the woman behind famed Instagram account Girl With No Job, has also shared her story of being an assaulted by Cuba when she was 16-years-old and he allegedly put his finger in her butt.



Bauzen/GC Images

"At the end of the day, like, I don't know if I've ever considered myself to be, like, a victim of sexual assault because I'm not," she said on her podcast, The Morning Toast. "There are people who are real victims that I would never compare myself to them. But yes, when I was in high school—I was f--king 16 years old—Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt, and I felt wild. Like, I felt—I don't even know what the right word is. And now, it's just become, like, a part of who I am. It's a part of my story."

Cuba's lawyer, Mark Heller, responded the accusation, writing: "Cuba says this incident never happened and he has no recollection of this individual either."

Cuba has turned himself in and is due back in court on June 26th.