Sunday night, the 25th annual Critics Choice awards were staged in Santa Monica as host Taye Diggs emceed a ceremony meant to honor the best in film and television this past year as decided by the Critics' Choice Association.

The night's biggest honor went to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the film was named best picture while Joaquin Pheonix doubled up with a win as best actor for his Joker role, a reprise of his win at the Golden Globes last week. Other notable wins include the tie for Best Director, won by Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes for Parasite and 1917, respectively. Among nominees, The Irishman led with 14 total nominations. On the television side, When They See Us earned six nods. Once again, Netflix found itself at the forefront of nominations, clocking in at 61 and beating out HBO's 33 nominations and outlasting Amazon's tally of 14.

Eddie Murphy enjoyed this year's Lifetime Achievement Award while Kristen Bell was given the #SeeHer Award.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST PICTURE