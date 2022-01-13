CPO Boss Hogg, a former artist for Death Row, died earlier this week at the age of 52. The Compton, California rapper, also known as Lil Nation, was a leading voice in the gangsta rap and West Coast Hip-Hop movement of the 1990s.

Chad Kiser, a journalist and personal friend of CPO's, confirm his passing on Instagram, Thursday. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"Rest In Paradise CPO!" he captioned a photo of himself with the late rapper. "Thank you for the talks, the support, and the encouragement! You will be missed!"





Boss Hogg is best known for being a featured artist on 2Pac's classic track, "Picture Me Rollin," which was included on his album, All Eyez on Me in 1996. He also was included on the soundtracks for Above The Rim and Murder Was The Case.

Boss Hogg began his rap career by helping found the group Capital Punishment Organization in 1989. He was discovered by NWA legend MC Ren, who went on to produce CPO's debut album To Hell and Black.

Later in his career, Boss Hogg moved into the business side of the music industry, founding the independent record label, Tilted Brimm Entertainment Group, LLC, in 2012.

