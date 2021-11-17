Cozz Spits Bars About His Vices In "Addicted"

Dreamville is back at it and once again, they have their foot firmly placed on the necks of their peers. The Hip hop collective kicked off Wednesday (November 17) with an early morning release from none other than their beloved emcee, Cozz. The Los Angeles native delivered his brand new single "Addicted" that blends jazz-influenced west coast vibes with the art of poetic storytelling.

The track's title speaks volumes of its lyrical content that includes Cozz spitting bars about his favorite, and often unshakeable vices. These include alcohol, women, sex, and those ex-girlfriends that he just can't seem to shake. "Addicted" lasts for just over two minutes and boasts one lengthy verse, but Cozz knows how to pack a punch in his rhymes that have you spinning his tracks more than once.

Stream "Addicted" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Liquor like the police, it tells me to "Stop resistin'", uh

I don't even know me, don't tell me how I should live it

That's the sh*t I tell myself, knowin' that I should give it up

Still hit my no-good ex whenever she tryn' to give it up