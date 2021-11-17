mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cozz Spits Bars About His Vices In "Addicted"

Erika Marie
November 17, 2021 01:04
2.4K Views
236
13
DreamvilleDreamville
Dreamville

Addicted
Cozz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
74% (22)
Rate
Audience Rating
13 VERY HOTTTTT
4 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

The Dreamville emcee also delivered a music video for his brand new single.


Dreamville is back at it and once again, they have their foot firmly placed on the necks of their peers. The Hip hop collective kicked off Wednesday (November 17) with an early morning release from none other than their beloved emcee, Cozz. The Los Angeles native delivered his brand new single "Addicted" that blends jazz-influenced west coast vibes with the art of poetic storytelling.

The track's title speaks volumes of its lyrical content that includes Cozz spitting bars about his favorite, and often unshakeable vices. These include alcohol, women, sex, and those ex-girlfriends that he just can't seem to shake. "Addicted" lasts for just over two minutes and boasts one lengthy verse, but Cozz knows how to pack a punch in his rhymes that have you spinning his tracks more than once.

Stream "Addicted" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Liquor like the police, it tells me to "Stop resistin'", uh
I don't even know me, don't tell me how I should live it
That's the sh*t I tell myself, knowin' that I should give it up
Still hit my no-good ex whenever she tryn' to give it up

Cozz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  23  6
  13
  2.4K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cozz Dreamville
13 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cozz Spits Bars About His Vices In "Addicted"
236
13
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject