Though J. Cole's The Off-Season went a long way in strengthening the Dreamville movement in 2021, it's been relatively quiet for the rest label's roster. Luckily, that's about to change with the release of Lute's upcoming album Gold Mouf, which has been officially slated for an October 4th release date.

"I heard y’all!" captions Lute, sharing the project's tracklist on his Instagram page. Speaking of which, Gold Mouf is set to arrive complete with thirteen tracks, including guest appearances from several of his labelmates and more: DEVN, Cozz, BJ The Chicago Kid, Blakk Soul, Ari Lennox, Little Brother, J.I.D, Saba, and Westside Boogie.

At this stage, fans have already heard several of the album's singles, including "Myself," "Life," and "GED (Getting Every Dollar)." Still, there's plenty of unreleased material, and Lute has long been touted as one of Dreamville's secret weapons. It will certainly be interesting to see how he fares on a brand new studio album, especially given that his previous release -- Dreamville debut West 1996 Part 2 -- arrived three years ago.

Check out the complete tracklist for Gold Mouf below, and be sure to check back to support Lute when he delivers his new album on October 4th. Based on what you've heard thus far from the Dreamville emcee, do you think this one has potential to be a dark horse album of the year contender?