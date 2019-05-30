Last week a judged ruled that all the documents and files that have to do with the police investigation surrounding Jussie Smollett's alleged homophobic attack would be unsealed. The judge in the matter heard arguments from both sides, where Media attorney Natalie Spears' arguments eventually won the judge over.

“There is no way to secrete the fact of Jussie Smollett’s arrest. At this point it is widely and publicly known from here to Helsinki and back,” Natalie stated. “No potential employer, let alone anyone with a pulse, does not know about Jussie Smollett’s arrest at this point.”

Page Six now reports that authorities are rounding up all the evidence in the case, including notes on why all of Jussie's charges were dropped and the information will be made public by the end of next week.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

“The root of this problem is not Mr. Smollett,” Brian Watson, Jussie's lawyer, argued. “The root of this problem is that the media, Mrs. Spears’ clients, created publicity, and now her clients want to use that against someone who wants to get their rights back.” Clearly, his argument didn't hold up and only time will tell how much the media will expose the documents.