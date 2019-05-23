When Jussie Smollett's criminal case (regarding the alleged staged homophobic attack on himself) was dropped, his case was sealed by the court meaning no one could see the details surrounding the dropped charges. NBC Chicago now reports that a judge has ruled for the case to be unsealed, after hearing oral arguments from different parties.



VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Media attorney Natalie Spears was one to argue that they needed to unseal, detailing how there's no point to keeping the case a secret since it was so public. “There is no way to secrete the fact of Jussie Smollett’s arrest. At this point it is widely and publicly known from here to Helsinki and back,” Nicole stated. “No potential employer, let alone anyone with a pulse, does not know about Jussie Smollett’s arrest at this point.”

However, lawyers for Jussie fought in favour of keeping the documents sealed. “The root of this problem is not Mr. Smollett,” Brian Watson argued. “The root of this problem is that the media, Mrs. Spears’ clients, created publicity, and now her clients want to use that against someone who wants to get their rights back.”

Now that the case will be unsealed, it's only a matter of time before details surrounding the inner court happenings makes its way to the media.