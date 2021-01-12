mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

COTIS Releases "Not Around", His First New Single Of 2021

Alex Zidel
January 12, 2021 12:34
113 Views
01
1
COTISCOTIS
COTIS

Not Around
COTIS

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Canadian artist COTIS releases his first new single of the new year, "Not Around".


Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia, COTIS is a young star-in-the-making that has shown tons of potential across his previous releases. Creating a local buzz, COTIS has wowed his community with songs like "Phone Light Up", "Reckless", and "Function", coming through with a stellar 2020 project in RECKLESS. He's remained relatively under the radar but, with the right plan and preparation, this could be his year.

COTIS is starting off 2021 strong with his latest release, a single titled "Not Around". The track makes use of heavy sampling for a dance-styled hook, complemented by COTIS' party-laced rhymes about heartbreak, over-indulgence, and more. 

If you're feeling the new record, be sure to check out his RECKLESS project, which truly showcases COTIS' talent, potential, and knowledge of how to create a solid pop-rap song.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm tryna make out what you're saying, yeah
When you sip the liquor you go crazy, yeah
But I really love you when you're faded
I love it when you get up on my level
Oh girl, I've been drinking all day, yeah
But when I'm not with you it's not the same, yeah
I'm not gonna act like I'm okay, yeah
When I'm not with you
Losing myself in the night, girl

COTIS british columbia new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS COTIS Releases "Not Around", His First New Single Of 2021
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject