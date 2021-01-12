COTIS Releases "Not Around", His First New Single Of 2021

Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia, COTIS is a young star-in-the-making that has shown tons of potential across his previous releases. Creating a local buzz, COTIS has wowed his community with songs like "Phone Light Up", "Reckless", and "Function", coming through with a stellar 2020 project in RECKLESS. He's remained relatively under the radar but, with the right plan and preparation, this could be his year.

COTIS is starting off 2021 strong with his latest release, a single titled "Not Around". The track makes use of heavy sampling for a dance-styled hook, complemented by COTIS' party-laced rhymes about heartbreak, over-indulgence, and more.

If you're feeling the new record, be sure to check out his RECKLESS project, which truly showcases COTIS' talent, potential, and knowledge of how to create a solid pop-rap song.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm tryna make out what you're saying, yeah

When you sip the liquor you go crazy, yeah

But I really love you when you're faded

I love it when you get up on my level

Oh girl, I've been drinking all day, yeah

But when I'm not with you it's not the same, yeah

I'm not gonna act like I'm okay, yeah

When I'm not with you

Losing myself in the night, girl