Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have been dating for some time now and the Luke Cage actress recently opened up about their wellness, detailing to Marie Claire that she and her boyfriend are both proud vegans. Cory is an American politician who plans to run for President and during a visit to RuPaul's talk show, he was jokingly teased about the possibility of being the first unmarried President.

Cory's answer, however, hinted at the fact that he may be thinking of popping the big question to Rosario sometime soon. "The swearing-in isn't until the 21st of January, 2021 so you never what might happen between now and then," Cory replied. Rosario was sitting in the audience and Cory reminded RuPaul that he's not just dating someone "very famous" but rather "very special."

"She didn’t give me the time of day," Cory previously stated when detailing how he approached the actres. "So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences. I’m a United States senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn’t make me nervous, but that made me nervous."