Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson confirmed a while back that they were dating when he detailed just how lucky he feels to have her by his side. "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving," he previously stated. The Luke Cage actress echoed the same sentiments when she called Cory a "wonderful human being."



Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty

Now Rosario has shared more on her relationship with the United States senator, and it has to do with their diet. “I’m mostly vegan or raw, and my boyfriend is vegan,” the actress told Marie Claire. “Getting back to it after a break, I feel so much better: I have more energy so I’m more inclined to hike and exercise, and I’m sleeping more soundly, and I’m stronger.”

The 40-year-old explained how she may be a vegan for life since it gives her moments to be thoughtful about her wellness. "It's so much easier with recipes and alternatives today; I ate like this back in the day and that was tough. I can understand why I gave the lifestyle up for awhile, but now that I’m back into it, I might be a lifer," she explained.

America's possible next president may very well be vegan.