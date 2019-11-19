Cory Booker has been doing a lot of press as he's working hard to join the run for president and for the first time ever, he paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show. During his visit, Wendy had many questions about his political happenings and what makes him stand out in the race and another major topic of conversation was his relationship with actress Rosario Dawson.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cory explained how he met Rosario at a party that was thrown by Sarah Silverman. While he has a lot of confidence in the area of anything politics, his confidence was non-existant as he found himself walking up to Rosario to ask for her number. "This was a shy moment for me, definitely. But, she was merciful when it came to giving me her phone number,” he told Wendy who asked plain and simple: “Will you marry her?”

“Look, I have hope, I have hope!” Cory responded.

“I feel like I’m dating Captain America, I mean he’s just such an amazing, brilliant, kind, empathetic, beautiful, loving human being," Rosario previously said of Cory. We definately hear wedding bells .