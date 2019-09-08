Rosario Dawson is dating a politician in her upcoming series, Briarpatch, which is parallel to her real life. Here, in reality, Dawson is also dating a politician, Cory Booker. Booker is currently running to be the president of the United States. Dawson recently sat down with Variety and discussed the similarities and differences between her life on Briarpatch and her relationship with Booker. “It’s been really interesting just you know talking to him and talking to his staff about you know the premiere here, and going so… he’s a senator, he’s got his eyes on the presidency and he’s someone I work with, and we’re having an affair — otherwise there’s no similarities whatsoever,” Dawson joked.

She also touched on the double standards she experiences within the industry. “He’s hoping to make the Zombieland premiere, but I'm curious to see, if he doesn’t, if he’s going to get the same amount of press being like ‘why aren’t you supporting your women,'” Dawson stated. “I’ve been getting all this press like ‘Why aren’t you at your man’s side’ when I’ve made it really clear that it’s okay to be a working mom.” However, Dawson was also quick to praise her man. “I feel like I’m dating Captain America, I mean he’s just such an amazing, brilliant, kind, empathetic, beautiful, loving human being," she gushed. Check out the full interview here.