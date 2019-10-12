Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have been dating for some time now and the 40-year-old actress has been by her man's side as he runs from each political meeting to the next. “I feel like I’m dating Captain America, I mean he’s just such an amazing, brilliant, kind, empathetic, beautiful, loving human being," Rosario said of Cory.

The couple was recently spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of Rosario’s new film The Need to Grow and they were cuddled up on the red carpet with nothing but smiles on their faces. The film touches on the importance of farmable soil and wys to improve the environment.



Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

We've previously posted on hints that Cory was thinking of proposing to Rosario and in a recent conversation with Good Day New York, he made it clear that she's his forever.

“She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We’re just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day,” he said. “Because I’ll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That’s just 10 years … nine years of my life. What I’m trying to create with Rosario is something that’ll last forever.”