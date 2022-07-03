Being a celebrity is hard work, but growing up as the child of a star comes with its own share of struggles that often get passed over. Earlier this weekend, a famous rapper's daughter hopped on her Instagram Story to rant about some of the issues she's been having in her love life as of late.

"Y'all love saying a n*gga must like me cuz my daddy Snoop Dogg," Cori Broadus vented to her followers. "Like why can't he just love me for me..." According to the 23-year-old, the relationships she enters on her own account are far deeper "than just being [the rapper's] daughter."

"I'm my own person," she reminded readers. "I'm more [than] that and I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all this but I been dealing with this shit since high school."

The songstress said that's been "frustrating as f*ck" to have to question if the men in her life are only around because of her superstar father. "I hate it here, y'all f*cking suck," she said.





On another slide, she continued, "Y'all are so miserable and it's so sad. It's so hard not to let [people's] comments get to you 'cuz you know deep down they struggling, but I'm still human and words hurt."

"How do y'all have time to sit on someone page and just talk shit?" Broadus asked. "It never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it's another story. So, so hateful – I'm praying 'cuz that's a sickness fr."

