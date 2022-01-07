We're inching closer to the release of From a Bird's Eye View and Cordae has been steadily increasing his rollout presence. The rising rapper is a respected new voice in the industry, and as he continues to study his idols and receive mentorship from Rap's veterans, it becomes clear that Cordae is mapping out a long game approach to his career in detail.

Last week, the former YBN emcee shared a video of himself at 16-years-old freestyling over Kanye West's "Gone," and today (January 6), he returned with another video. This time, he has declared he's next in line.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

In the caption to his clips, Cordae once again promotes his next effort. "I’ll reinsure what u already knew on January 14th.. #FromaBirdsEyeView."

In the video itself, Cordae storms through his freestyle "I'm the best rapper under 25 / This ain't sayin' much it's no surprise / But they don't give you your flowers until you die / Fck your first-week sales predictions," he rapped. "Rest assured soon all my n*ggas is winnin' / This is just the beginnin' / Motherf*cka I'm comin'."

Fans have been eating this up as they anticipate what to expect from From a Bird's Eye View, noting that Cordae has been in the studio cooking up with Hit-Boy. Swipe below to hear Cordae's bars and let us know if you're looking forward to his next release.