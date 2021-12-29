We're nearly two weeks away from the release of Cordae's sophomore studio album From a Bird's Eye View, and while listeners are likely still enjoying his recent singles "Sinister" and "Super," the former YBN rapper has treated his fans with a new piece of content to show them how far he has come.

In a recent post on Instagram, Cordae shared a throwback video of a young, 16-year-old version of himself, freestyling over Kanye West's classic Late Registration deep cut "Gone."



"..couldn't find the basement/We tryna move up, but we climb adjacent," the gold-certified artist rapped in the video. "Presently, these goals are just manifested/Cuz right now, my pockets looking anorexic/People hatin' on the grind, and I can't respect it/Got a vision for the future, man my plans is hectic nigga."

Commenting on his bars from back in the day, Cordae wrote in the caption, "16 yr old me was fake nice haha #Tbt #FromaBirdsEyeView 1/14/22." He also tagged Kanye West for good measure, so hopefully, the Donda artist will catch wind of Cordae's post and invite him to collaborate on something in the future.

