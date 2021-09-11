As someone who grew up in East Buffalo, New York, Conway The Machine has several vivid memories of Rick James. Earlier this year, the rapper sat down to share some of his favourite encounters with the late funk musician for the Showtime and Mass Appeal documentary, BITCHIN’: THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES.

“OG Jimbo, that n*gga Rick James used to come through [the block], cop … getting right man,” Conway said of his late friend, hinting at James’ notorious drug use.

“Pulling up in the limo with furs on him…Bitches and shit with him, two-three cars deep and I was like, ‘Damn, n*gga, you gonna make my spot hot!,” the “Scatter Brain” rapper added.

According to Conway, James’ persona was very similar to what one may assume, solely based on his music.

“He was just one of them dudes that you didn’t want to fuck with. He was known for everything you heard in his music,” the 39-year-old revealed.

“Songs like ‘Ghetto Life’ and all that shit, that’s Rick James in a nutshell. And coming where we from, we all like that!”

The documentary also includes commentary on James’ contributions to the culture from legends like Ice Cube, Big Daddy Kane, as well as the singer’s own daughter, Ty.

You can check out the trailer for BITCHIN’: THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES below.

