Conway The Machine Has A Lot On His Plate On The Wallo267-Assisted "Stressed"

Alexander Cole
February 23, 2022 13:54
Conway The Machine is gearing up to release "God Don't Make Mistakes" in just a couple of days.


Conway The Machine has a lot going on right now. The artist is leaving Griselda and Shady Records, and with his new album God Don't Make Mistakes dropping in just a couple of days from now, the timing couldn't have been any more shocking. Regardless, Conway has an album to promote, and today, he blessed fans with a brand new single from the album called "Stressed."

Throughout this song, Conway raps over some gritty production, and his lyrics are all about the pressures that come with fame. From his day-to-day obligations to the people in his life who want favors, Conway is dealing with a lot and it is starting to wear on his spirit. The song has emotional twists and turns, and it is all backed up by a passage from Wallo267 towards the end.

Give the new track a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Life is 'bout trials and tribulations
And overcomin' obstacles, but I'm tired of shit I'm facin'
'Cause it's not only mines, got everybody's situations
That I gotta make better, and that shit take cheddar (That Shit cost)

