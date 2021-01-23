Tonight is a huge deal for the MMA world as Conor McGregor is set to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their fight from 2014. McGregor's UFC career has been inconsistent over the last few years although that hasn't changed just how much attention McGregor can get for any given fight. McGregor and Poirier have been rivals for many years, and that's exactly why fans can't wait to sink their teeth into the Main Card for UFC 257.

McGregor has been training hard for the fight, and many are hoping for him to deliver one of those classic McGregor performances he is known for. Conor is well-aware of the expectations here and recently, he took to his Instagram account, where he delivered his mindset heading into the fight. "Gorilla mode activate," he wrote.

While McGregor is the favorite to win this match, there is no denying that Poirier will be motivated to go out and get a win. That loss from six years ago is still in his mind and a win against McGregor would be a huge accomplishment for his career.

As for Conor, he wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and if he wins, there is a chance Khabib comes out of retirement. If so, then the UFC world certainly benefits.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images