Conor McGregor is one of the most popular fighters in the history of the UFC and whenever he headlines an event, the UFC stands to make a whole lot of money. Ever since his knockout of Donald Cerrone early in 2020, fans have been waiting for McGregor's next bout and on Saturday, it is going down in a rematch against the likes of Dustin Poirier, who McGregor defeated about six years ago.

It's been quite a while since we've seen these two in the Octagon together, but fans are eager to see how it plays out, and McGregor is confident that he can come out on top. During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, McGregor noted that he fully intends on ending this in a knockout, as it's all he knows.

Earlier today, McGregor and Poirier got in each other's faces during their pre-fight press conference, and it's evident that these two are ready to beat each other up. The winner of this fight could potentially get Khabib to come out of retirement, which makes this bout that much more interesting.

