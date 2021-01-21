Conor McGregor is one of the biggest fighters in the world and whenever he has a fight coming up, people get excited. He's one of those people who is a true showman and he always does a great job of getting people hyped up, even if some of those tactics can prove to be dubious at times. Regardless, McGregor is in the midst of yet another promotional cycle as on Saturday, he will be taking on Dustin Poirier in a rematch fight that is certainly going to get the fighting world excited.

Ahead of the fight, McGregor and Poirier were in the same room today as they took part in the pre-bout press conference. In the clip below, the two did the ceremonial face-to-face spectacle, with the two trying to be as intimidating as humanly possible. In the clip, you can hear the two speaking in soft voices, with McGregor asking Poirier to show up ready come Saturday.

For now, it is believed that McGregor is the clear favorite to win this fight although if there is anything we have learned from the fighting world, it's that anything can happen at virtually any moment.

Moving forward, the winner of this fight could potentially come back and battle Khabib who is rumored to potentially make a comeback. Needless to say, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to this fight.

Francois Nel/Getty Images