UFC 257
- SportsConor McGregor Spotted Walking With Crutch After Poirier LossDustin Poirier's leg kicks were a dominant force on Saturday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Hints That He May Be Done For GoodKhabib's retirement plans seem to be unchanged following McGregor's loss.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Reacts To Shocking Loss To Dustin PoirierConor McGregor is taking his loss like a man.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Delivers Savage Taunt To Conor McGregorJake Paul's offer to Conor McGregor just went exponentially lower.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why Conor McGregor LostKhabib saw this coming a mile away.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor's Crushing Defeat To Dustin Poirier Gets Meme TreatmentConor McGregor's defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier came as a massive shock.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Divulges His Mindset Ahead Of Dustin Poirier FightConor McGregor seems ready for his next challenge.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor & Dustin Poirier Come Face-To-Face Before RematchConor McGregor will be back in the Octagon on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Could Return After UFC 257, Dana White SaysDana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov could come out of retirement if someone can "do something special" at UFC 257.By Cole Blake
- SportsConor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier Date Officially AnnouncedConor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are ready to deliver a spirited rematch.By Alexander Cole