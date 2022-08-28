Aries Spears is a stand-up comedian and actor from New Jersey. He's notoriously known for his role on MADtv, the sketch series that originated back in the 90s. While most people take what comics say with a grain of salt, social media users were outraged by Spears' recent comments about a pop phenomenon-- Lizzo.

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Spears was asked how he felt about Lizzo's music-- however, his answer was strictly about her weight. "I can't get past the fact that she looks like the sh*t emoji," the 47-year-old stated. "She's got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on yo."

His rant about her size lasted a good minute, and once it was posted online, it didn't take long for users to run to Lizzo's defense. For hours, the issue trended on Twitter. Many people ridiculed Spears for not being in shape himself, took aim at his comedic skills, and also complimented the "About Damn Time" songstress on her talent and physique.

While fans showed their support, a couple of celebrities decided to chime in as well. The Shade Room posted the original video, which garnered thousands of comments from their followers. Ari Lennox, a talented singer from D.C., gave her opinion on the matter. She wrote, "Absolutely disgusting and evil."

Another remark came from Mike Epps, a widely known actor and comedian. "He is a straight up b*tch and needs his a** whooped look at his skin," the 51-year-old wrote. That wasn't all though, he also added, "He look dirty and sick... and has not been on tv since mad tv."

Aries caught wind of all the backlash he got and decided to issue a statement to his haters-- which included Mike. He posted a video explaining himself with the caption, "... If you're going to celebrate sisterhood, while Lizzo's confidence is commendable, it's also dangerous (MYSELF INCLUDED)."

Honing in on Mike, Spears shared, "Yeah but people don't walk out on my shows! Might wanna turn down the volume on the shiny suites & jewelry & step ya funny up!"

As of now, Lizzo has not responded to any of the comments made. What are your thoughts on the situation? Sound off in the comments.