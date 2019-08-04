mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

COLORS Alum James Vickery Shares "Something Good" Single

Milca P.
August 04, 2019 02:02
Something Good
James Vickery

James Vickery delivers his newest track.


Within just a little over a year's time, James Vickery has had one of the more successful performances on the Youtube COLORS series thus far, amassing over 13 million views on his live performance to date.

Since his first appearance, the London crooner has been slowly creeping onto listeners' radars worldwide and now he returns with a new original offering in the form of his "Something Good" track.

"'Something Good' is a song that's very personal to me, and written about a past relationship of mine," Vickery tells VIBE. "It's about that point in a relationship where everything feels really good, but you can't quite put your finger on exactly what it is."

The track is a crisp new entry for R&B and Soul lovers and provides a welcome addition to late-night summer playlists.

Quotable Lyrics

Take time, wait for me baby
We'll combine the right places
All the way and back we'll take it
You know we're onto something good

