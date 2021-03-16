Collin Sexton doesn't appear to be amused by Kevin Love's current contract. Both athletes play for the Clevland Cavaliers, although Love is a vet on the team and Sexton is only a few seasons in. However, Sexton isn't showing the often expected respect for his elders. Sexton liked a tweet calling Love's contract the “heist of the century.” The like has since been removed.

Love is signed to a four-year, $120 million contract. According to Basketball Reference, he is making $31.3 million for the 2020-21 season. That ranks 20th in the league, which means Love is getting more this season than Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, and other players that were selected for the All-Star game this year. To be fair, Love does have more overall All Star appearances than those aforementioned players.

When LeBron James left the Cavs in 2018, the team rushed to resign Love, which was the only All-Star left on their roster after Kyrie also left the team. However, the huge contract isn't looking like it paid off for the franchise. However, it is good to see a player milking the industry, and not the other way around. Do you think Sexton is right to feel some type of way about Love's contract?