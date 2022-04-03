Colin Kaepernick says that he can still play in the NFL after throwing the football in front of scouts on Saturday during halftime of Michigan's spring game. Kaepernick was invited to perform by the school's coach Jim Harbaugh, who worked with Kaepernick during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

"We still get out there and sling it," Kaepernick told WXYZ Detroit. "Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It's one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it."



Jaime Crawford / Getty Images

As for how Kaepernick is trying to convince teams to give him a shot: “That I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games. I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly. To the teams that have questions, more than anything I’d say I’d love to come in for a workout, I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I can help you be a better team.”

Kaepernick has been vocal about hoping for an NFL comeback throughout the offseason. Last month, he met up with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett for a workout.

Check out a clip from Kapernick's performance below.

