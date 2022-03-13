Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett reached out to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Twitter, Sunday, to discuss working out together in the offseason. Kaepernick has remained a free agent since protesting against racial injustice and police brutality during the 2016 season.

"For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself," Kaepernick tweeted, Sunday. "I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners.

"Who’s working?? I will pull up"



Harry How / Getty Images

Lockett hit back at Kaepernick in the quote-tweets writing, "Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you!"

"Love to you and your brother! I’ll be there tomorrow. I’ll dm you to coordinate," responded Kaepernick.

The Seahawks are currently in the market for a quarterback, after trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, last week. Back in 2020, head coach Pete Carroll admitted that he had regretted not signing Kaepernick when he was available in in 2017.

"I regret that we weren't the one way back when that just did it just to do it, even though I thought that it wasn't the right fit necessarily for us at the time," Carroll said at the time.

Check out Lockett and Kaepernick's back and forth on Twitter below.

