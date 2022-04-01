Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for over 5 years at this point, however, he is still holding out hope for an NFL job. Every single year, it seems as though Kaepernick's name enters the news whenever a QB gets injured or a team trades away their star. Not once has Kaepernick actually been granted a second chance, however, there are still fans who will bring up his name whenever they think it's possible.

Over the past few months, a Kaepernick comeback has been gaining a ton of traction, and there have even been some workout videos online. This weekend, Kaepernick will be attending the Michigan football spring game, and as it turns out, he will be showcasing his talents, once again.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kaepernick and some draft-eligible players will be taking to the field tomorrow at halftime in Michigan. Kaepernick will be throwing the ball around, and as it turns out, there will be NFL scouts in attendance. There is no guarantee that this leads to an opportunity, however, Kaepernick will certainly be looking to impress those who are watching.

This could be a very interesting story to watch over the weekend