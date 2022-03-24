Colin Kaepernick is looking to get back into the NFL, and as you can imagine, it's not a very easy journey especially considering the fact that he hasn't played in over five years. Kaepernick is still working out with NFL wide receivers, and for the most part, his arm strength and accuracy look pretty good.

According to a recent report, five teams have called about Kaepernick, and as far as public comments are concerned, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are the only team to express true interest in the quarterback. Recently, Kaepernick commented on the Seahawks' remarks, noting that they are a team he has been in steady contact with over the past couple of weeks.

"Still hopeful,” Kaepernick said per The Athletic. “There’s been a lot of conversation around it. We’ve had conversations with Pete and John (Schneider) previously. As Pete mentioned, we’ve spoken recently and still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.”

Of course, the Seahawks recently got rid of QB Russell Wilson, and Drew Lock certainly isn't the answer. With that in mind, perhaps Kaepernick will at least get a tryout.

