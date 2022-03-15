Colin Kaepernick hasn't played NFL football in a few years now, however, that hasn't stopped him from trying to get back into the league. Ever since being blackballed in 2016, there have been instances where it looked like a comeback could be a real possibility. For instance, just a few years ago, Kaepernick was able to secure a private workout that was attended by a few NFL teams. In the end, however, no contract materialized from it.

Just last week, Kaepernick came out and stated that he was actually gearing up to play and that as it stands, he is in the best shape of his life. He is even working out with current NFL players, and according to TMZ, his latest wide receiver partner was none other than Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In the clip down below, Kaepernick threw some pretty nice passes to Lockett, and it seems like the QB still has pretty great arm strength and some solid agility. Of course, Lockett just lost Russell Wilson via trade, so perhaps the Seahawks could look towards a guy like Kaepernick for the future.

At this point, Kaepernick's NFL hopes are still a bit unlikely, however, you never know what might happen, moving forward. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NFL offseason.

