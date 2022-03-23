Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL in five years, however, he is still one of the biggest names around the league due to what he has been through. In the eyes of many, he was completely blackballed by the NFL following his protests, and to this day, Kaepernick continues to find a way back into the NFL.

Recently, Kaepernick has been working with trainer David Robinson, who is well known around the NFL world. In fact, according to an interview with TMZ, Robinson says teams are currently calling him about Kap. Surprisingly, five teams are currently interested in Kaepernick's services, however, Robinson has no interest in revealing who these teams are.

“A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked,” Robinson said. “[Kaepernick] definitely has the ability to play on somebody’s roster. Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys that we got on our roster right now and can play.”

A ton of NFL QBs have been moved around this offseason, and there are still teams in need of a starter. With that in mind, perhaps we could see Kaepernick get that chance he has been aiming for.

