We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

The amount of industry support Coi's received in the last few months alone will be reflected in the tracklist of her upcoming project. After dropping off the official cover art and release date, Coi shared a list of artists who will appear on the project. Coi has a bunch of heavy hitters on the project including Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Polo G, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, H.E.R., Mustard, Chief Keef, and more. There's likely an interlude somewhere on the project with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo, who Coi confirmed are on the project.

Coi's hinted at several of the names she listed on her Instagram post. Over the weekend, she hinted at Polo G submitting his vocals for their collab and she also teased her collab with G Herbo on IG yesterday.

Check out the full list of features on Coi Leray's Trendsetter below and let us know which collab you're most excited to hear on April 8th.