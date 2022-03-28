Coi Leray has spent the majority of the past 12 months proving her naysayers wrong. She's faced immense scrutiny for her music but she's gained the respect and support of her peers in the rap game. All of the work she's put in over the past few years have culminated in her forthcoming album, Trendsetter, due out on April 8th.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

"Introducing My Debut Album : TRENDSETTER," Leray announced on Instagram along with the cover art for the album. "I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth. This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it. t’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon," she continued. "Welcome to Trendsetter World BTCH."

Coi Leray hasn't revealed a tracklist yet but she has left behind a trail of clues surrounding what to expect. Two weeks ago, she released "Blick Blick" ft. Nicki Minaj, which will surely be on the album. Leray commemorated the release with a new tattoo in tribute to the song. She also revealed that Polo G sent in vocals for the project over the weekend.

The album announcement comes a little over a month after Coi revealed that she'd be taking a break due to the hate she's received. The slew of positive messages that followed clearly put a battery in her back.

