She's boasted the name "Big Trend Setter" on her social media accounts, but Coi Leray is frustrated with people swiping her ideas. The rapper's career has been on an incline with hits like "No More Parties" and her recent viral hit, "Twinnem." The latter received the remix treatment with the help of DaBaby and even as people call the track just another TikTok song, Leray embraces the success with open arms.

Yesterday (November 16), Leray teased music from her anticipated forthcoming debut album, but today, she returned to say she is exhausted by what she has endured in the industry.

"I'm tired of thinking for everybody! I'm tired of people taking the credit for my ideas," she wrote. "Tired of being manipulated. Tired of fighting for my life. Tired of peoples opinions, I'm tired of people holding sh*t against me, I'm tired of people looking for sympathy when they just don't get the job done so they find reasons to make you feel bad: sh*t is sad fr this industry is sad fr."

She called the entire ordeal "draining," adding that she remains "hungry and motivated."

"Any label would love to have an artist like me," said Leray. "Sad man. Sad. It's really a Mental sacrifice." While the specifics are unclear, Leray is obviously dealing with obstacles that have set her off. Check out her post below.