It looks like we may be in for a collaborative record from Coi Leray and Justin Bieber. The two recording artists appeared together in the studio this week, sharing videos on social media of their work together.

The first video posted of their get-together showed them in a rehearsal space, practicing Coi's dance moves for "TWINNEM." Previously, she shared dance videos with Lil Baby doing the same motions. The dance has been going viral on TikTok as of late. The second video showed Justin playing the piano as Coi showed off her vocals. Seemingly freestyling the song, this may have been the beginning stages of a record that they're planning on releasing together.

Bieber has been working with up-and-coming stars in the music world as of late, lending a hand to The Kid LAROI's hit single "Stay." Perhaps he plans on helping out Coi for her next viral track.

With her debut album on the way soon, Coi appears to be putting together a roster of high-ranking industry friends, and some of them will definitely be bringing the star power to her upcoming releases. Would you be here for a collab between Coi Leray and Justin Bieber? Let us know in the comments.