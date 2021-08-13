Coi Leray Brushes Off Haters & Brags About Life Of Luxury On "Okay Yea!"

We first received a preview of this track months ago after Coi Leray appeared on Triller dancing to the track. The singer-rapper is enjoying her moments in the sun after being included in the 2021 XXL Freshman class, but that accomplishment hasn't kept people from criticizing the rising star. Leray's Rap style and sound are unique and often the subject of ridicule, but even her controversial viral moments have paved the way for success.

On Friday (August 13), Coi Leray delivered "Okay Yea!," a single where she once again brags about the life of luxury that her newfound wealth has afforded her. Leray's approach to not only her career but her delivery is welcomed by her fans who are looking for a more light-hearted sound in the Hip Hop space.

Stream "Okay Yea!" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Keep my eye on the money, I never go broke

See, I won't allowâ it

Getâ to the racks,â I never lack

I don't even trustâ my own accountant

SRT, no Audi, uh, diamonds they wet like Dory, yeah

Dumping these n*ggas like Lori, yeah

They always switch up their story, yeah