Despite the chastising, trolling, and teasing, Coi Leray is looking onward and upward. The rapper has repeatedly seen herself become a trending topic as people critique her performances, whether it be on stage at Rolling Loud Miami or on XXL's freestyle cypher, but regardless of what others' opinions are, Leray says she's focused on staying positive. In a series of tweets, Coi Leray addressed a few of her recent controversies while claiming that they've been turned into successful career moments.

"They laughed at my performance just for me to have the best show of my life at the next one," she tweeted. "Moral of the story kids. Never stop. Keep being f*cking great."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"They made fun of my freestyle , now it's stuck in everyone heads singing with a smile like 'we all get money, yeah yeah," she continued. "They told me to take my dusty braids out. Now we all wearing these braids [pink sparkling heart emoji] negative vs the positive." Leray added that she's not the type of person who needs "to talk down the next b*tch" in order to increase her confidence.

"If I ever done it before, forgive me for my bird like behavior." The rapper told her fans to dismiss the critics and continue to chase after their goals. Check out her tweets below.