When it comes to this year's breakout stars, it's hard not to recognize Coi Leray as one of the early standouts. Though not entirely hip-hop in the traditional sense, Leray has proven to have solid instincts when it comes to seeking collaborative partners in the rap game. Of course, her recent single "Big Prrr," featuring 1017's own rising Pooh Shiesty, continues to rack up streaming numbers -- don't be surprised to see this one eventually hitting the gold milestone, should Leray's popularity hold.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Now, the melodist is hard at work on her upcoming debut album, taking to the studio to cook up a few tracks. Evidently, a recent picture reveals that she's been crafting something with New York lyricist Dave East, who we most recently saw on last year's Karma 3. Though little is known about what type of direction their song will eventually take, the picture seems to depict both parties in good spirits, with Leray lighting up a joint while Dave East sits behind the boards.

Say what you will about Coi Leray, but don't be surprised to see her project lined with intriguing guest appearances, given how rapid her ascent to stardom has been thus far. Keep an eye out for further news on that forthcoming development, as well as the inevitable snippet destined to surface from this recent Dave East collaboration. Do you think Coi Leray is here to stay?