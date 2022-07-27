It's summertime and everyone is outside and living their best lives, and these party months often result in drunk posts. It's not just our friends who share photos and images of themselves getting a little too turnt; it's celebrities as well, including hitmaking rappers who have more than enough money to blow. Coi Leray looked like she had an eventful evening recently and the aftermath caused her to go viral.

A video of Leray laying fully clothed in a bathtub while her friend tried waking her up quickly circulated online, and it clearly showed that the rapper had one too many drinks. People made this clip a point of discussion as they weighed in with their takes on safety while expressing concern for Coi Leray's well-being. She issued a response.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Although she appreciated people looking out for her, Leray laughed off her drunk bathtub moment, warning against mixing liquors. "I guarantee you gon' be in the tub just like I was!" she said. "Just a side note, when you're super drunk, right, and you're lit, my advice for you is to take a bath. My clothes didn't come off because these b*tches was in the bathroom with me. My mom is here, too! You gotta see the whole video!"

Leray added that she was relaxed in the tub and didn't want to leave. She told the public to "chill," and it's a sentiment that she carried over to The Shade Room's comment section.

"Okay first of alllll!!! Lmaooooo there’s other videos before thissssssss lmaooo y’all alll crazy!!! And seconddddd WE GET LITTTTTT [crying laughing emoji][fire emoji] and 3rd I always get in the tub when I’m drunk lmaoo y’all leave me alone."

Check it out below.



