Since the arrival of her debut album, Trendsetter, earlier this year, Coi Leray has been living life to the fullest. Most recently, the 25-year-old has been making headlines for a variety of reasons, from getting her braces removed, revealing her pearly white smile to the world and getting close with B-Lovee after filming a new music video to filling her Instagram feed with bikini snaps just in time for Hot Girl Summer.

Earlier this week, Leray posed while sitting pretty in a striped rainbow bathing suit, holding a fruity-looking cocktail in her hand. "WTFFFFFF," she captioned that photo dump, which was quickly followed by more eye-catching content.





"You might just fall in love," the "Blick Blick" artist captioned a video montage of her singing what sounds like an unreleased song while riding on a jet ski, flaunting her curves from several different angles.

Leray also shared an extra cheeky carousel of her laying out on a boat wearing nothing more than a tiny black string bikini and a white polka dot Miu Miu bucket hat (along with the matching bag).

Finally, the Boston-born rapper rounded out her eyebrow-raising content with another video to the aforementioned unreleased song, this one teasing even more of her behind for the camera.

"Baby girl," she wrote in the caption, looking down to admire herself as a friend danced through the frame. Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



