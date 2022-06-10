Braces are something that most adolescents have had to deal with at one time or another. When your teeth are crooked, the dentist recommends braces so they can be brought back together and align perfectly. Sometimes, braces are required in adulthood, which can lead to quite a bit of jokes and comments from people who otherwise don't know any better.

Ever since coming into the rap game, Coi Leray has been wearing braces although she has been able to incorporate them into her signature look. At this point, fans only know her with braces, and any other look would certainly through them for a loop.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Well, as it turned out, Leray got her braces removed recently, and she could not be any happier. Braces can typically be quite painful, but now, her teeth no longer need them, and her smile is shining brighter than ever. In fact, Leray couldn't help but take to Instagram following the extraction, saying "AHHHHHHH BITCHHHHHH !!!!!!!!" with a plethora of emojis to match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Trend Setter (@coileray)

It is probably going to take fans some time to get used to the braceless look, however you can't help but be excited for Leray who now gets to enter a new chapter of her life.