For years, June has been recognized as a month where members of the LGBTQ community are commemorated and uplifted across the nation. From parades to festivals, members and advocates gather to acknowledge everyone's equal rights to love who they choose. This year, pride month has seen the faces of many celebrities who admire the group of bold men and women.

For example, Ray J admitted, publicly, that he thinks more straight men should support their gay friends. Artists like JT of the City Girls, Iggy Azaela, and Janelle Monáe have been promoting the month through their appearances. Now, two more female musicians are displaying their admiration for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lil Kim, one of hip-hop's most influential women of all time, showed off her curves during the first day of the Pride Island event-- which was held on Governors Island in New York Harbor. She wore a see-through tiger print bodysuit and a black corset-- which made her chest the main attraction. She accessorized her outfit, in true Pride fashion, by sporting a long hairstyle equipped with rainbow highlights.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Not too far from her was Coi Leray. The 25-year-old rap star took to Instagram to show her six million followers how she represented pride. She wore a crop top that stopped right above the crease of her chest that read, "I went to pride and all I got was this gay a** shirt." To complete the look, the "No More Parties" artist added a pair of rainbow string underwear.

Coi wore the outfit while performing at a Pride event in Houston, Texas. She also posted a video on IG of her experience, check it out below.