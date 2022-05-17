The aftermath of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards might be just as or more entertaining than the show itself. The stars descended on Las Vegas for the award ceremony that highlighted achievers in the music industry with Sean "Diddy" Combs acting as host. Fans have debated his performance at the ceremony and today (May 17), there has been a verbal war between Yung Miami and Diddy's rumored girlfriend, Gina Huynh.

The two women have been trading shots and Huynh even posted a photo of Diddy giving her a kiss on the cheek, and as that debacle crosses several social media platforms, a highlight from City Girls on the BBMA red carpet has also circulated.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

In the clip, City Girls chatted with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly about what they've been working on and the ladies revealed that they have a new banger with Usher on the way.

“We got a new single with Usher,” said Yung Miami, although neither she nor JT would drop the name just yet. The Florida duo is known for their twerk anthem records, and while Usher is that R&B icon with a hoard of slow jams under his belt, he has quite a few hits that prove he knows how to get people to the dancefloor.

As far as his City Girls collaboration is concerned, the ladies describe the track as a "party," "fun," and "cookout" song. JT added that she was a "big fan of Usher" growing up, so she "can’t wait for everyone to hear the record." Are you looking forward to this one?