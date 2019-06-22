It seems as if whenever Ciara sits down for an interview, the singer can't help but fawn over her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson. The pair have become their own level of #CoupleGoals as they share sweet images of their family interactions. The celebrity family of four—that includes Ciara's son with Future—are wholesome and endearing, and in an interview with RuPaul, the Beauty Marks singer once again talked about finding love after ending her relationship with the rapper.

"Before I met my husband, I went through one of the most challenging phases of my life," Ciara explained. "I was a single mom, and I had never been in that place before. That really made me stop and take a look back on the journey, and I was like, 'Okay, I've gotta change something up here.'"

"I've always been a person that's prayed no matter what the circumstance is, but when I would pray at that point, I'd be very specific about what I was hoping for in my life as it related to love and also just me, my own growth," she said. "I was ready to level up in general, just in life in general, period. I was wanting a lot more from myself, and so I definitely would pray a lot. I would cry a lot, and then I would pray a lot, and God is good!"



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"I did meet the love of my life sooner than I'd planned and kind of thought I was going to in my life," she continued. "In my mind, I thought I would be single for four years, and I met him actually when my son was 10 months old. And that was a very special moment because he came into our lives and was ready to love the both of us with everything. He was changing diapers. When our son -- I say our son -- when [Baby] Future made his first steps, he was just as excited as I was. God is good because I really didn't know that would happen. I really was like, 'I'm gonna be single for four years. I'm sitting still. I'm gonna just be still for a second. Lemme just figure this out.' And he came in our lives way sooner than I even thought would happen."

"Once you have a child, the level of responsibility just goes up to a whole 'nother level," she said. "There's no room to experiment. I'm not experimenting with my son's life. That's how I was looking at it."

Ciara and Future's romance initially sparked sometime in 2012 or 2013 after working together. They got each other's initials inked and by October 2013, they were engaged. Baby Future came into the world in May 2014, but by the end of the year, Ciara and Future's relationship ended following allegations of infidelity on the rapper's part.