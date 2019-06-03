Each week, Jada Pinkett Smith and her family sit around the Red Table to talk about some of the most riveting topics around. There have been so many memorable episodes of the show with Ayesha Curry, Jordyn Woods and others making headlines through their appearances. Today, Ciara graced the table with her story, which Jada says has been incredibly influential.



Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2019/Getty Images

Ciara's most recent album is called Beauty Marks. The body of work tells a tale of how Ciara has turned her ugliest moments into the most beautiful life she could have. She knows that everything that happened to her over the years has led her to find the love of her life, Russell Wilson. CiCi's son, Future Zahir, is a major part of her sit-down with Jada, Willow and Adrienne. The singer was engaged to Future when they welcomed in Baby Future but something about the relationship was so toxic that she needed to call things off. Ciara knew that she needed her life to calm down and when she first started hanging out with Russell Wilson, she says it was "just different."

Ciara is striving right now and nothing could have happened without all the emotional scars she lived through along the way. She's wearing so many hats and as a mother of two children now, she still finds time to be there for her kids. Watch the full episode below.

