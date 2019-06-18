Celebrities are showing their support for the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month, but Ciara's inclusion in a music video rubbed a few fans the wrong way. Taylor Swift recently released the star-studded visual to her single "You Need To Calm Down," a video that includes Ciara officiating a wedding between actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (from Modern Family) and lawyer Justin Mikita. In real life, the couple were married back in 2013.

Ciara shared a clip of the wedding scene on her Instagram page with the caption, "Wedding is Lit #Equality #YNTCDmusicvideo." A fan thought that the singer was doing her religion a disservice by supporting gay marriage as Ciara has been vocal about her Christian beliefs. "Ciara. You shouldn't be doing this," the person wrote. "We respect u too much, Being at a gay wedding is one thing and joining them together is even more a greater sin. We love you but this is wrong."

The Beauty Marks singer usually doesn't respond to critical comments, but she made time to reply in a way that some called a classy clapback. "Firstly, Christians don't judge," she wrote. "Secondly, #YouNeedToCalmDown."