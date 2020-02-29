The members of Public Enemy are currently public enemies. Flavor Flav released a statement earlier this weekend taking aim at Chuck D for supporting Bernie Sanders and using the group name to promote his political campaign. "We have become aware that Flavor’s bandmate and Public Enemy co-creator, Chuck D, has endorsed Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for President and plans to perform at an upcoming Sanders Rally," Flav's attorney Matthew H. Friedman wrote in a statement. "While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit—his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav." Flav went on to diss the Sanders campaign.

"Flav has always delivered his authentic self," the statement continues. "That authenticity compels him to speak out to ensure voters are not misled and that Public Enemy’s music does not become the soundtrack of a fake revolution." Chuck D caught wind of Flav's anger and responded swiftly.

“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this,” he said in a statement to HipHopDX. “He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out." Chuck’s attorney explained that, “From a legal standpoint, Chuck could perform as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to; he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy trademark. He originally drew the logo himself in the mid-80’s, is also the creative visionary and the group’s primary songwriter, having written Flavor’s most memorable lines.” We have a feeling that this isn't over.