Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were so desperate for romaine lettuce following the panic shopping caused by the coronavirus outbreak, that she offered to bake a loaf of homemade banana bread for anyone with the desired goods. As the coronavirus pandemic causes most of the world to stay indoors as much as they can, plenty of people have taken to stocking up their food supply. It's unknown at the moment how long this situation will last, particularly in the United States where Chrissy and her family live, since the country just surpassed both China and Italy for the highest total amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19. As a result of the uncertainty and subsequent panic that the pandemic has caused, many grocery store shelves have been cleared out, causing shortages of tons of necessities, including romaine lettuce, apparently.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Among her many skills like modelling, hosting television shows, and being heavily "online," Chrissy fancies herself quite the awesome chef, even curating her own cookbook. However, while she and her husband, John Legend, and their two young children, Luna and Miles, are stuck in quarantine, Chrissy is finding herself without some of the key ingredients to make her meals. The Internet personality tweeted out on Monday offering anyone who has romaine lettuce a loaf of homemade banana bread in exchange, specifying that the trade would be made "6 feet apart."

Lucky for Chrissy, Youtube star Chris Klemens responded with a selfie posing with his 3-pack of romaine lettuce, letting her know that he was located in the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Chrissy insisted that he send her some more "timely" proof to ensure that the photo wasn't old. Chris replied with a video indicating the current date at the time, and Chrissy was reassured enough to agree to the trade. She told him she'd meet him the following afternoon.

Chrissy proceeded to provide updates for Chris on the state of his banana bread, before realizing she only had enough ingredients to make one loaf. She asked if he'd accept half a banana bread along with a slice of pie, since John insisted she keep the other half of the loaf for him. Chris accepted the alternate offer, laughing about fighting with John Legend over banana bread.

Chrissy proceeded to document her banana-bread-baking process, including mouth-watering clips of the delicious baked good.

Chris made a "get this bread" pun, and the two of them decided on a time to meet while they continued to negotiate the deal.

We then watched as Chrissy and John drove to meet Chris and his roommate in the parking lot of a church. She revealed that she had thrown in an extra slice of pie and a bottle of wine, all for the three-pack of lettuce.

The exchange then took place, using a toy car likely belonging to Luna or Miles to trade the goods. Not to worry, Chris brought a measuring tape to ensure that they were 6 feet apart from each other at all times. Watch the (distant) interaction take place.

During these dark times, it's nice to be able to laugh at huge celebrities like Chrissy and John resorting to trading baked goods for vegetables using a children's car.

[Via]