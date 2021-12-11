It seems that every few months, the world finds itself discussing the bathing habits of celebrities, and this time around, it’s model Chrissy Teigen who has found herself in the hot seat after sharing a photo with her two young children, Luna and Miles.

On Thursday, Teigen shared a selfie of she and her two kiddos soaking in the bathtub, covered in bubbles – a large smile plastered across her face. “Not pictured: endless bickering,” she captioned the photo.





If you’ve followed the 36-year-old on social media for some time now, you’ll know that she’s no stranger to controversy, and is one of the celebrities who finds themselves facing backlash for practically everything they post, no matter what it is, the bathtub photo being no exception.

“Nope! Not appropriate in front of your son,” one viewer wrote in the replies. “Bickering between kids is normal. Taking a bath with your son is not,” and “some aspects of your life you should keep to yourself Chrissy,” others commented.





The comment section seemed to be divided on the subject matter, with other fans pointing out that “being naked isn’t sexual unless you do something sexual while naked. If you think that boy is gonna like at his mom’s naked body and think sexual thoughts then that says more about your depravity than it does anything else. The naked body is natural.”

Several of the Lip Sync Battle host’s friends also praised her for sharing the sweet family moment, mentioning that they “love” to see Teigen happy, especially after the tragic miscarriage she suffered last year.

